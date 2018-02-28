Mark Salling — Pervert ‘Glee’ Star Played Dress-Up With Kids

That’s the claim of the late “Glee” star’s ex-girlfriend — former actress Aurélie Wynn — who told The National ENQUIRER he kept a number of women who looked like teens on “rotation” to satisfy his sick desires!
Aurélie had an on/off relationship with the star from 2010 to 2014, and revealed he was not only fixated on “young” girls, he also gave her an STD. “I always did the 18-and-younger acting jobs. I had no boobs. My body was like that of a 12-year-old girl or boy,” Aurélie said.
Photo credit: Getty Images
“I knew Mark liked girls who looked younger. I also heard he liked to dress them up.” But she became upset when she realized Mark was sleeping around. “He wouldn’t use a condom, and I ended up getting chlamydia,” she said.
