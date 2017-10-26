‘Morning Joe’ Sex Scandal — Mark Halperin Booted Over Assault Claims thumbnail

‘Morning Joe’ Sex Scandal — Mark Halperin Booted Over Assault Claims

Regular guest gone over 'very troubling' allegations!

Mark Halperin — the popular political reporter who regularly guests with Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski — has been booted from "Morning Joe" after multiple charges of sexual harassment!

Mika began their show on Oct. 26 by acknowledging the five women who've come forward to claim that the best-selling author had attacked co-workers in the workplace during his years at ABC News. "He just kissed me and grabbed my boobs," a former ABC staffer told CNN.
"During this period," Halperin admitted in a statement, "I did pursue relationships with women that I worked with, including some junior to me. I now understand from these accounts that my behavior was inappropriate and caused others pain." Mika said on the air that "our friend Mark Halperin...apologized for the pain his actions caused."
But even before Joe and Mika ended their daily broadcast, MSNBC and NBC both announced: "Mark Halperin is leaving his role as a contributor until the questions around his past conduct are fully understood." This is also a blow to Halperin's upcoming book and HBO movie about Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign. "HBO," said the network in a statement, "is no longer proceeding with the project tied to the untitled book co-authored by Mark Halperin and John Heilemann on the 2016 Presidential election."

