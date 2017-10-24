Loretta Lynn Is Back From The Dead

Less than five months later, on Oct. 1, the amazing 85-year-old music icon wowed fans by hitting the concert stage and belting out signature hits like "Coal Miner’s Daughter" at a music festival on her Hurricane Mills Ranch in Tennessee.
Photo credit: Mega
3 of 7
Incredibly, she showed no ill effects from the stroke — which often causes paralysis and robs victims of speech. “We really thought we’d never see the day when Loretta would be back on stage singing again,” says a friend. “Even at her age, Loretta is as tough as nails.”
Photo credit: Getty Images
4 of 7
Her situation looked hopeless after this spring’s stroke forced her to cancel all her 2017 concert dates — and scrap the release of her new album, "Wouldn’t It Be Great." As The National ENQUIRER previously reported, she was alone at home when she collapsed in the evening, and wasn’t discovered until the next morning.
Photo credit: Getty Images
5 of 7
“Loretta was literally fighting for her life,” says the friend. “Her heart stopped beating at one point and doctors had to resuscitate her.” Even after she rallied, “doctors warned her family she may never fully regain the ability to speak or walk again,” the source says. Yet here she is Oct. 22, trading tales with Randy Travis and Bill Anderson.
Photo credit: Getty Images
6 of 7
“But she worked like the devil in rehab and with physical and speech therapists. Now she sounds just like she always has and is getting around under her own steam.” Loretta, shown here on stage with George Strait and Alan Jackson on Oct. 22, is now pestering booking agents to fill up her 2018 calendar!
Less than five months later, on Oct. 1, the amazing 85-year-old music icon wowed fans by hitting the concert stage and belting out signature hits like "Coal Miner’s Daughter" at a music festival on her Hurricane Mills Ranch in Tennessee.
Photo credit: Mega
Incredibly, she showed no ill effects from the stroke — which often causes paralysis and robs victims of speech. “We really thought we’d never see the day when Loretta would be back on stage singing again,” says a friend. “Even at her age, Loretta is as tough as nails.”
Photo credit: Getty Images
Her situation looked hopeless after this spring’s stroke forced her to cancel all her 2017 concert dates — and scrap the release of her new album, "Wouldn’t It Be Great." As The National ENQUIRER previously reported, she was alone at home when she collapsed in the evening, and wasn’t discovered until the next morning.
Photo credit: Getty Images
“Loretta was literally fighting for her life,” says the friend. “Her heart stopped beating at one point and doctors had to resuscitate her.” Even after she rallied, “doctors warned her family she may never fully regain the ability to speak or walk again,” the source says. Yet here she is Oct. 22, trading tales with Randy Travis and Bill Anderson.
Photo credit: Getty Images
“But she worked like the devil in rehab and with physical and speech therapists. Now she sounds just like she always has and is getting around under her own steam.” Loretta, shown here on stage with George Strait and Alan Jackson on Oct. 22, is now pestering booking agents to fill up her 2018 calendar!