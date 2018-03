Liberace infected his last live-in lover with the same vicious AIDS virus that claimed the entertainer's life — and another ex-love says the flamboyant piano man thoughtlessly passed on the disease to many more! Photo credit: Getty Images

"Liberace was a sex addict," Scott Thorson told The National ENQUIRER in 2013. "He never used a condom nor practiced safe sex. His lovers Cary James, Chris Adler and Bob Fisher all died because of him, and there could be several others!" And while Thorson — played by Matt Damon in the Liberace biopic "Behind the Candelabra" — never became HIV-positive, he claims that Liberace put him at risk before they broke up in 1982.

Rock Hudson! "Liberace's dead today because of his lifestyle, his sexual addiction, and he had this weakness for young men," declared Thorson, who's currently serving a prison sentence in Nevada. "I know because I was one of them. I was very lucky that I didn't contract the AIDS virus." And, added Thorson, he only learned of Liberace's illness from overhearing a conversation with

"He asked Rock a lot of ques­tions about having and living with AIDS," Thorson recalled. "Like, what sort of pain was he experiencing? What sort of medicine was he tak­ing? How did he feel?" After hearing that conversation, Thorson believes Liberace already knew he was carrying the AIDS virus during their relationship — and other lovers of the doomed star joined in his secrecy!

Cary James (pictured), who died of AIDS complications in 1995, was at his longtime companion's side when Liberace passed in 1987. "Lee and I made a pact never to tell another soul about our AIDS," he later confessed. "His worst fear was that his fans would find out he was gay." But, added Thorson, Liberace didn't let his relationship with Cary keep him from sleeping with other young men that he brought into their home.

Adler (seen here), son of Broadway composer Richard Adler, died from AIDS in 1984 at the age of 30. Fisher was one of many young men that the Las Vegas legend mentored over the years. Thorson insisted: "There is no doubt in my mind that [Liberace] knowingly passed the AIDS virus on to them. Those three young men now are dead because of AIDS, because of him."