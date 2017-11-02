Killer Selfie — Psycho Teen Poses With Murdered Teacher

A crazed college student slashed his professor's throat — and then posed for a selfie with the bloody corpse! [GRAPHIC IMAGES FOLLOW...] Photo credit: Getty/Files

This is 18-year-old Andrey Emelyannikov — posing with his dead professor Sergey Danilov at the Western Complex of Continuous Education in Moscow. News reports out of Russia claim that Emelyannikov went berserk after arguing with his "Basic Safety" instructor.

As seen here, the crazed student snapped more photos of Professor Danilov's corpse, while showing off the knife that he used to commit the sick act!

Emelyannikov posted the sick photos on the VK social network — the popular Russian social media site that's much like Facebook. But those horrific images marked the last time that Emelyannikov would ever post to his page!