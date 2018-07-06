Khloe’s Having Cheater Tristan Tailed

Khloé Kardashian is coughing up big bucks for a crack security team to protect her newborn daughter — and to trail cheating baby daddy Tristan Thompson! Desperate to save their rocky relationship, Khloé’s hired private investigators and off- duty cops to follow the love-rat NBA star’s every move, sources revealed. What’s more, she’s demanding the security squad sign iron-clad nondisclosure agreements that threaten fines of more than $100K per leak! Read on for details about Khloé’s post-partum dilemmas, and click here for more “Keeping up with the Kardashians” news ….
“Khloé puts on a brave face in public to support Tristan
, but she’s been humiliated by his behavior,” squealed an insider. The Cleveland Cavalier was accused of cheating with multiple women while the “Keeping up with the Kardashians” star was pregnant.
“She doesn’t trust him at all! She’s got security working around the clock to watch him. Although it costs thousands of dollars a day, if it makes Tristan see the error of his ways, it will be worth it.”
Khloé has spent most of her time holed up at their $1.9 million Ohio home with daughter True
, born last April. She ventured out only a handful of times to attend Cavs games and to celebrate a pal’s birthday before heading to Los Angeles with True for Father’s Day.
Neighbor Sianez Johnson
revealed: “She always has security with her, but she came over to me and agreed to take a picture. It seems she and Tristan have really been working at their relationship. It’s like she wants to keep their family together
," Sianez continued. "I hope it works out for them.”
Cops eager for overtime have signed on to Khloé's security team, but many dissed the confidentiality agreement required by Khloé. "I'm not going to sign that sh--!" fumed one officer, who talked exclusively to The National ENQUIRER on condition of anonymity.
on condition of anonymity.
“If I did take a picture of them and post it online, it could lead to a $100,000 lawsuit," the officer said. "Every time it’s shared, I’d have to pay another fine! And there was no expiration date on the agreement! I read it and threw it in the trash.”
“Revenge Body” host Khloé has also been obsessed with whipping her figure into shape. “Khloé starts working out early every day and flew in her favorite trainer from L.A. to help her lose her the 25 lbs. she gained during her pregnancy,” spilled a snitch.
In a recent social-media post from her home gym, the new mom wrote: “I’ve been working out for a month starting from the 10th, and I feel finally, really, really good. I feel like I’m finally getting into my groove.”
