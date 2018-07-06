Khloe’s Having Cheater Tristan Tailed

“Khloé puts on a brave face in public to support Tristan , but she’s been humiliated by his behavior,” squealed an insider. The Cleveland Cavalier was accused of cheating with multiple women while the “Keeping up with the Kardashians” star was pregnant. Photo credit: Mega

"She doesn't trust him at all! She's got security working around the clock to watch him. Although it costs thousands of dollars a day, if it makes Tristan see the error of his ways, it will be worth it."

Khloé has spent most of her time holed up at their $1.9 million Ohio home with daughter True , born last April. She ventured out only a handful of times to attend Cavs games and to celebrate a pal's birthday before heading to Los Angeles with True for Father's Day.

Sianez Johnson revealed: "She always has security with her, but she came over to me and agreed to take a picture. It seems she and Tristan have really been working at their relationship. It's like Neighborrevealed: "She always has security with her, but she came over to me and agreed to take a picture. It seems she and Tristan have really been working at their relationship. It's like she wants to keep their family together ," Sianez continued. "I hope it works out for them."

The National ENQUIRER on condition of anonymity. Cops eager for overtime have signed on to Khloé's security team, but many dissed the confidentiality agreement required by Khloé. "I'm not going to sign that sh--!" fumed one officer, who talked exclusively toon condition of anonymity.

"If I did take a picture of them and post it online, it could lead to a $100,000 lawsuit," the officer said. "Every time it's shared, I'd have to pay another fine! And there was no expiration date on the agreement! I read it and threw it in the trash."

"Revenge Body" host Khloé has also been obsessed with whipping her figure into shape. "Khloé starts working out early every day and flew in her favorite trainer from L.A. to help her lose her the 25 lbs. she gained during her pregnancy," spilled a snitch.