Kenny Rogers: Heartbreaking Battle With Hepatitis C

The crowd that cheered on Kenny's final show at the Bridgestone Arena had no idea that "The Gambler" hitmaker had been infected by the killer hepatitis C virus! The horrific disease — commonly referred to as HCV — can lead to liver failure, cirrhosis and liver cancer. And the struggling star had lived with the killer condition for over two decades! Photo credit: Getty Images

“He must have suspected something was seriously wrong, but he was afraid to learn the truth,” an insider told The National ENQUIRER . “It was eating away at him, and that must have gone on for years.” The source said that Kenny’s condition “must’ve been so awful to make him finally decide to see a doctor, who told him what he feared the most.” Photo credit: Getty Images

Fortunately, The "Coward of the County" star fought to manage living with the disease after receiving the chilling diagnosis in 1994. “If Kenny hadn’t gotten treatment when he did,” spilled the insider, “maybe he wouldn’t be around now. As it is, there are fears his immune system could be damaged!” Photo credit: Getty Images

Medical experts revealed that hepatitis C — an infection caused by a virus that attacks the liver — spreads through contact with contaminated blood, often from shared needles, sexual contact or a transfusion. But unlike other strains of the disease, “with C there are no symptoms,” says New York internist Dr. Stuart Fischer, who has not treated Kenny. Photo credit: BACKGRID