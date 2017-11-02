WATCH: Justin Bieber & Selena Gomez Caught Out On Tuff Turf
Justin Bieberand his on-again/off-again girlfriend Selena Gomez were caught out in California — in a drug-infested area that had them ending up on the run!
Photo credit: Getty/Files
2 of 3
The world-famous celebs are seen here at an unglamorous stretch of Santa Monica as an alleged "gang member" catches them out — and starts filming the unhappy couple. Chile Flojo then went to social media to out the couple's location after mocking the superstars for wandering into his neighborhood!
3 of 3
“In case y’all didn’t know," Flojo declared after flashing a gang sign, "I press Justin Bieber in the hood [and] let him know where he was...he no celebrity in my block...I Am Tho!”
