Jesse Jackson Accused Of Groping Reporter

Jesse Jackson has been accused of groping a reporter — with Danielle Young refusing to dismiss the former presidential candidate as "just a dirty old man!"

Danielle has told her story at TheRoot.com , , showing a photo of herself posing with the powerful politician and civil rights leader. "Don't let the smile fool you," reads the headline. "I'm cringing on the inside!" She then details the gruesome groping accusations against the controversial Democratic leader.

The recent photo was taken when Danielle worked "for a very popular media company," adding: "His eyes scanned my entire body. All of a sudden, I felt naked in my sweater and jeans. As I walked within arm's reach of him, Jackson reached out a hand and grabbed my thigh, saying, 'I like all of that right there!'"

Danielle added that she regrets how both she and her friend who took the photos dismissed Jackson at the time as "just being a dirty old man." A spokesman for the activist responded: "Although Rev. Jackson does not recall the meeting three years ago, he profoundly and sincerely regrets any pain Ms. Young may have experienced." But it's really just the latest sex scandal for the reverend!

Jackson — married to wife Jacqueline since 1962 — has also been accused of having affairs with pop diva Roberta Flack and jazz legend Nancy Wilson. "Unfortunately," one insider told The ENQUIRER during a Jackson presidential run, "you're on target about Jesse's reputation as a womanizer. People in the black community know all about that!"