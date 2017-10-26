Jerry Lewis: Shocking Claims His $75 Million Will’s A Forgery

Peggy Walla told The ENQUIRER the document — which leaves the World-renowned forensic graphologisttoldthe document — which leaves the late MDA Telethon host ’s $75 million fortune to his widow and their daughter — is a clever fake with a phony signature!

“It is highly unlikely that Jerry Lewis signed this will,” Peggy claimed. “The person that wrote the signature on the will did not write the authentic Jerry Lewis autographs. It just wasn’t drawn or made by the same hand!”

Jerry’s decades-old friend and former manager Rick Saphire, who saw the star sign dozens of contracts and autographs, also called the signature a fraud! “It just doesn’t look anything like his signature! This is not a will — it’s a won’t!” Rick declared.

He also dropped the bombshell that Jerry’s sons by his first wife, Patti — Gary, Ronald, Scott, Christopher and Anthony — could use The ENQUIRER’s expert analysis to challenge the document in court. “They would be foolish not to,” Rick said.

“If the will is forged or if there was some kind of foul play, in my mind that would mean that it’s really not what Jerry’s intent was. If it turns out this is a forgery, I think they’ll have to contest it.”

The battle over the will blew up when it explicitly stated Jerry’s sons receive nothing from his estate. Instead, the document gave control of Jerry’s estate to his second wife, Sandra “SanDee” Pitnick, naming her trustee of the Lewis family trust.

The will also stated SanDee and the couple’s adopted daughter, Danielle, inherited “all of my tangible personal property and household effects.” There’s no evidence — or indication — SanDee or Danielle forged the document filed at Las Vegas’ Clark County courthouse in September.

The ENQUIRER's handwriting expert found nine telltale defects in the embittered comic's signature. The most obvious flaw is the "L" in "Lewis," which starts off in a completely different direction than Jerry's other signatures, noted Peggy. Rick, the nephew of Jerry's former manager, Ernest Glucksman, agreed.

"In all my years receiving letters, checks, books and contracts with Jerry's signature, I have never seen him write the 'L' as it is on the will," he asserted.

“In all my years receiving letters, checks, books and contracts with Jerry’s signature, I have never seen him write the ‘L’ as it is on the will,” he asserted. Peggy also pointed out that one paragraph in the will is misaligned. Curiously, it’s the one that explicitly disinherits the sons!