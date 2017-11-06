Jeffrey Dahmer Craved Human Flesh To The Very End

The world learned of the Milwaukee man's sick exploits on July 22, 1991 — when 32-year-old Tracy Edwards escaped Dahmer's apartment after the psycho lured him there to pose for nude photographs. He ran to police to ask for help in removing handcuffs that Dahmer had placed on him. When the cops went to Dahmer's apartment, they found Polaroids of dismembered corpses, and four heads in his refrigerator! Photo credit: Getty/Files

The mild-mannered chocolate-factory worker would finally be convicted of the rape, murder, and dismemberment of 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991. Dahmer didn't leave many remains of his victims, though — and spent his final years in prison still craving the "sense of sexual satisfaction" that he got from eating male flesh! Photo credit: Getty/Files

"These thoughts never go away — it just gets worse," Dahmer admitted shortly before his brutal prison death in 1994. The psycho had picked up many of his victims at gay bars around Milwaukee and took them back to his apartment, where he beat them to death, cut up their bodies and stored their organs so he could eat them later. "It was just another step," Dahmer said of the cannibalism. "It made me feel like they were a permanent part of me." Photo credit: Getty/Files

"And," Dahmer added, "there was the mere curiosity of what it would be like." What he learned, however, was that eating his victims gave him "a sense of sexual satisfaction." The greedy killer kept a stocked fridge, too. In addition to the four heads, cops also found 2 human hearts, a bag containing arm muscle, another of various organs and flesh, and a set of severed hands. Photo credit: Getty Images

An entire human torso was in his freezer (right, inset), and three more were in a metal container (at left) and dissolving in acid. Dahmer still insisted that he only discovered the pleasures of cannibalism late in life. Instead, explained the mass murderer, his original plan was to abduct young men to turn into his personal slaves by drilling holes in their heads and then dripping acid into their skulls. Photo credit: Getty/Files

"Killing wasn't the objective," Dahmer said. "I just wanted to have the person under my complete control to do with as I wanted. That's why I tried to create living zombies with [muriatic] acid and the drill." But when Dahmer's attempts at amateur surgery failed, he found a new passion in cooking up his victims. Photo credit: Getty/Files