Abuse! Abandonment! Forced imprisonment! Those are just some of the ugly charges being hurled by Janet Jackson and her estranged husband, Qatari billionaire Wissam Al Mana, in their $250 million divorce battle!
Janet Jackson’s Nightmare Marriage Exposed
1
of
9
1 of 9
Abuse! Abandonment! Forced imprisonment! Those are just some of the ugly charges being hurled by Janet Jackson and her estranged husband, Qatari billionaire Wissam Al Mana, in their $250 million divorce battle!
Janet has told mediators Wissam’s abuse was so brutal she wants full custody of their ten-month-old son, Eissa — with only limited visitation for Wissam. But Wissam is charging he was the one who was abused — and that Janet slammed his abilities as both a husband and father!
Photo credit: BACKGRID
4 of 9
When the couple’s mediation picks up in London in December, Wissam plans to “bring in his family and at least two housekeepers who are willing to testify it was Janet who was vicious with her tongue!” the source revealed.
Photo credit: Getty Images
5 of 9
“She’d throw fits around the house, and complain about being imprisoned and shut off from the world.” Wissam is also telling his legal team Janet belittled her younger husband for taking so long to get her pregnant!
Photo credit: Getty Images
6 of 9
Janet's constant calls to her ex-boyfriend, rap producer Jermaine Dupri, Wissam also infuriated her husband. “She’d make sure Wissam heard her refer to Jermaine as 'baby' or 'sweetie,'” the source said.
Photo credit: Getty Images
7 of 9
Insiders said Wissam would respond by fleeing the couple’s London pad with a personal harem and host events with the sexy young vixens by his side. “Janet would hear about the other women from their security detail and other staffers, and then she’d take her game up a notch,” the source spilled.
Photo credit: Getty Images
8 of 9
“She’d shower, oil her body and walk past Wissam in the nude before throwing on a robe," a source recounted. "When he would try to come on to her, she’d say ‘no,’ and tell him to ‘handle that yourself.’ It made him furious!”
Photo credit: Getty Images
9 of 9
The source added: “Wissam has a quiet way about him that can make people believe he’s a cool, calm, collected guy. But he has a lot more fight in him than you might think. The gloves are off!”
Abuse! Abandonment! Forced imprisonment! Those are just some of the ugly charges being hurled by Janet Jackson and her estranged husband, Qatari billionaire Wissam Al Mana, in their $250 million divorce battle!
Janet has told mediators Wissam’s abuse was so brutal she wants full custody of their ten-month-old son, Eissa — with only limited visitation for Wissam. But Wissam is charging he was the one who was abused — and that Janet slammed his abilities as both a husband and father!
Photo credit: BACKGRID
When the couple’s mediation picks up in London in December, Wissam plans to “bring in his family and at least two housekeepers who are willing to testify it was Janet who was vicious with her tongue!” the source revealed.
Photo credit: Getty Images
“She’d throw fits around the house, and complain about being imprisoned and shut off from the world.” Wissam is also telling his legal team Janet belittled her younger husband for taking so long to get her pregnant!
Photo credit: Getty Images
Janet's constant calls to her ex-boyfriend, rap producer Jermaine Dupri, Wissam also infuriated her husband. “She’d make sure Wissam heard her refer to Jermaine as 'baby' or 'sweetie,'” the source said.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Insiders said Wissam would respond by fleeing the couple’s London pad with a personal harem and host events with the sexy young vixens by his side. “Janet would hear about the other women from their security detail and other staffers, and then she’d take her game up a notch,” the source spilled.
Photo credit: Getty Images
“She’d shower, oil her body and walk past Wissam in the nude before throwing on a robe," a source recounted. "When he would try to come on to her, she’d say ‘no,’ and tell him to ‘handle that yourself.’ It made him furious!”
Photo credit: Getty Images
The source added: “Wissam has a quiet way about him that can make people believe he’s a cool, calm, collected guy. But he has a lot more fight in him than you might think. The gloves are off!”