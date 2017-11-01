Top Secret ISIS Terror Map Revealed thumbnail

ENQUIRER Exclusive!

Top Secret ISIS Terror Map Revealed

Intelligence report warns of coast-to-coast catastrophes!

By
Getty Images

Iconic symbols of American freedom and democracy unfortunately double as targets for the bloodthirsty terror group ISIS — and  The National ENQUIRER obtained a top-secret intelligence report specifying sites across the U.S. the FBI deems most vulnerable to terrorists!

Top Secret ISIS Terror Map Revealed
1 of 11
“These are likely targets,” said one intelligence analyst told The ENQUIRER after reviewing the original report, which cites at least 20 familiar destinations in addition to U.S. military bases such as Fort Bragg in Nort Carolina.

“The Islamic State has been dramatically weakened. Unfortunately, its ability to brainwash troubled people into carrying out their murderous plans remains strong.”

New York City Halloween truck murderer Sayfullo Saipov had reportedly pledged allegiance to ISIS. Omar Mateen — who murdered 49 people at an Orlando, Fla., nightclub in June 2016 — pledged allegiance to ISIS on a 911 call.

And shooter Tashfeen Malik, whose attack left 14 dead in San Bernardino, Calif. in December 2015, pledged allegiance to ISIS mastermind Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a Facebook post made in the middle of her crazed attack. Although verifiable links remain elusive, ISIS also claimed responsibility for madman Stephen Paddock's Las Vegas killing spree of Oct. 1.

In June 2016, the ISIS-related “hacking” group United Cyber Caliphate released a “kill” list of 7,848 Americans, complete with home addresses. The group said ISIS minions should “follow” those people and “kill them strongly to take revenge for Muslims.” Last Christmas, ISIS released a list of U.S. churches that should be destroyed as well.

The ISIS Terror Map lists three targets in California, all annuals: San Diego's annual Comic-Con, the Academy Awards presentation in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Pride Festival.

Other western targets include infrastructure mainstays such as the Hoover Dam on the Nevada-Arizona border, the Palo Verde Nuclear Generating Station in Arizona, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) in Colorado, and the phalanx of oil pipelines centered in Cushing, Oklahoma.

Mt. Rushmore in the Black Hills of South Dakota, The Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor, The Alamo in San Antonio, Texas, and Philadelphia's Liberty Bell all appear on the terror map, as does the Mall of America in Bloomington, Minn.

Also in the cross-hairs of ISIS are Chicago's historic Wrigley Field; the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, Nashville's Grand Ole Opry, Knoxville's Dollywood;and Disney World in Orlando, Fla.

The final targets on the map comprise some of the U.S.A.'s most joyous public events, including Mardi Gras in New Orleans, the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, and the annual St. Patrick's Day Festival in Savannah, Ga.  "These are acts of war," declared a source. "It's a battle that must be won!"

