ISIS Assassins — Their Celebrity Targets In USA

Hollywood stars and American heroes are in the cross-hairs of ISIS and its expansive terrorist network, whose evil agenda had been laid bare by the Halloween slaughter of eight pedestrians by maniacal jihadist Sayfullo Saipov in New York City!
The cowardly Oct. 31 attack on American soil comes on the heels of a disturbing ISIS threat against adorable Prince George of England, and shows no part of the world can escape the ever- expanding reach of these sinister thugs.
An exhaustive investigation by The National ENQUIRER has uncovered the bloodthirsty terror group’s “hit list” of 8,786 intended U.S. and U.K. victims — including top celebrities, sports figures, religious leaders and politicians!
The target list also includes star-studded destinations and events such as The Academy Awards ceremony where the highest-profile personalities can be attacked with the biggest media exposure possible!
“These high-profile targets are a prime focus for ISIS,” said former Green Beret and global security specialist Mike O’Rourke. “Taking them out would help them achieve their goal to crush Western morale and create the impression that no one is safe!”
Twisted ISIS warlords distributed the disturbing list of unsuspecting targets through encrypted internet messages to a vast international network of local, would-be jihadists like Halloween killer Saipov with one key message — Kill these people by any means necessary!
“The New York attack shows ISIS is relying on self-radicalized individuals to carry out their plans to spread fear and carnage in the West,” O’Rourke revealed. “The threat against the four-year-old prince indicates they favor high-value targets, locations and events — to achieve higher impact results.”
