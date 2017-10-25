Hugh Hefner’s Cancer Cover-Up thumbnail

First To Know!

Hugh Hefner’s Cancer Cover-Up

Playboy icon hid spreading decay to maintain cool image!

By
Hugh Hefner’s Cancer Cover-Up thumbnail
View gallery 5
Getty Images

Hugh Hefner covered up his wretched, cancer-riddled condition in his final days, insiders told The National ENQUIRER exclusively — all to protect his larger-than-life image!

Hugh Hefner’s Cancer Cover-Up
1 of 5
Hugh Hefner covered up his wretched, cancer-riddled condition in his final days, insiders told The National ENQUIRER exclusively — all to protect his larger-than-life image!

Photo credit: Getty Images

“Hef would do anything to preserve his slick Playboy image — even after he was dead!” a source snitched. “He knew he brought his illnesses on himself, but he was determined to protect his image — and that of his equally ailing brand!”

Photo credit: Getty Images

Before he passed on Sept. 27 at 91, Hef was ravaged by a string of deadly diseases, including lung cancer — likely brought on by smoking his signature pipe! “He wouldn’t put the pipe aside, and he drank heavily. It just destroyed his body,” tattled the source.

Photo credit: Getty Images

The Playboy founder also suffered severe respiratory problems, as well as a strain of E. coli and the blood infection septicemia. Insiders revealed his home — the iconic Playboy Mansion — was infested with dangerous black mold and toxic spores.

Photo credit: Getty Images

In his final painful hours, visitors tried to say their goodbyes to Hef. But the cancer had consumed him and left him unresponsive, sources claimed.

Photo credit: Getty Images

Comments