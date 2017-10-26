Sex Abuse Scandals Rock Hollywood — Movie Moguls Exposed thumbnail

Bombshell Report!

Sex Abuse Scandals Rock Hollywood — Movie Moguls Exposed

Casting couch creeps caught in the crosshairs!

By
Sex Abuse Scandals Rock Hollywood — Movie Moguls Exposed thumbnail
View gallery 3
Getty/NatENQ
Sex Abuse Scandals Rock Hollywood — Movie Moguls Exposed
1 of 3
A parade of power players are headed for the walk of shame as the new issue of The National ENQUIRER — on newsstands now — exposes widespread harassment, sexual abuse and hush-hush payoffs among Hollywood elites!

Photo credit: Getty/NatENQ

The bombshell investigation  reveals how perverted producer Harvey Weinstein is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Tinseltown bigwigs abusing their power — and the industry's women. Only the new issue of The National ENQUIRER has the scoop on how media moguls have linked themselves to stars like Jennifer Aniston, Halle Berry, Nicole Kidman and Jessica Alba!

Photo credit: Getty/NatENQ

“Harassment and abuse of powerless women by powerful men in Hollywood is epidemic,” warned one Hollywood veteran, “and it’s disgusting!” Discover how the casting couch still rules showbiz in the new issue of The National ENQUIRER — on newsstands now!

Photo credit: Getty/NatENQ

Comments