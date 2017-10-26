Hillary Clinton: Her 70 Biggest Lies For Her 70th Birthday

1) Claimed all four grandparents were immigrants. Three were natural-born citizens. 2) Said she was named after explorer Sir Edmund Hillary, first to climb Mount Everest — in 1953, when she was five. 3) Stated she tried to enlist in the U.S. Marine Corps. 4) Insisted she’s always fought for “women and girls,” but defended an accused rapist she knew was guilty. 5) Asserted she “chose” not to join a large Washington law firm, when she really flunked the D.C. bar exam! Photo credit: Getty Images

6) Said she opposed free trade pacts, but supported NAFTA and allowing China into the World Trade Organization. 7) Claimed to be targeted by snipers while landing in Bosnia in 1996. But a little girl met her and daughter Chelsea on the tarmac with flowers! 8) Said the fatal 2012 attack on the U.S. Diplomatic Mission in Benghazi, Libya , was prompted by an anti-Muslim video — but later emails showed she knew that night it was a terrorist attack. Photo credit: Getty Images

9) Asserted she turned all of her work-related emails over to the FBI , later proved to be a lie. 10) Claimed she used her personal server only to communicate with Bill — but he’d sent two emails in his life! 11) Asserted no GOP presidential candidates had addressed rising college costs in the 2016 election. 12) Claimed Bill’s administration created more jobs and lifted more people from poverty than Ronald Reagan 's. 13) Said she was the only candidate with a plan to defeat ISIS. 14) Denied anyone had tried to hack her emails sent over an unsecured server. It happened twice! Photo credit: Getty Images

15) Lied about being hacked. 16) Claimed she “fully complied with every rule” governing preservation of her emails, while Office of the Inspector General said she “did not comply.” 17) Asserted her lawyers had analyzed “every single email” on her server to determine which were private. 18) Denied sending classified material over an unsecured server — but the FBI found over 100! 19) Claimed she was vindicated by FBI head James Comey , who said she was “extremely careless” with “highly classified” material. Photo credit: Getty Images

20) Blamed charges of Bill's affair with Monica Lewinsky on a “ vast right-wing conspiracy .” The House of Representatives later found Bill guilty of perjury and obstruction of justice over the affair. 21) Asserted Gennifer Flowers lied about having a long-term affair with Bill. 22) Claimed to turn a $1,000 investment into almost $100,000 in ten months in 1978 by studying financial publications. A third party made the trades. 23) Blamed collapsing during her campaign on “seasonal allergies.” Photo credit: Getty Images

24) Claimed Iran was just weeks away from having enough material to build a nuclear bomb in 2009. 25) Charged that Donald Trump paid no federal income tax. 26) Said Trump cited hosting the Miss Universe pageant in Moscow as his “foreign policy experience.” 27) Claimed she’d read Trump wanted to “abolish” the Veterans Administration. Trump said the opposite. 28) Asserted Trump wanted to “pull out of NATO;” Trump said he’d “look at” that. 29) Said the FBI needed just “one more day” to stop Charleston murderer Dylann Roof from purchasing a weapon. Not so, said the FBI. Photo credit: Getty Images

30) Cited research proving the U.S. economy does better under Democratic control. 31) Claimed “Wall Street guys” tried to block her presidency after the industry gave over $39 million to her campaign. 32) Claimed Democratic opponent Bernie Sanders would delay the “Clean Power Plan” he wanted to expand. 33) Said every government probe into the Benghazi attacks concluded “nobody did anything wrong.” One independent board found “systemic failures and leadership and management deficiencies at senior levels” — including her own! Photo credit: Getty Images

34) Said Barack Obama 's administration had driven health-care costs to their lowest point ever. 35) Had an attorney tell investigators that she didn’t order the firing of the White House travel staff in the “Travelgate” scandal. 36) Denied representing a criminal enterprise known as the Madison S&L during the Whitewater investigation. 37) Insiders claim she helped cover up the 1993 suicide of her lover Vince Foster . 38) Claimed daughter Chelsea was jogging in downtown Manhattan on Sept. 11, 2001, and narrowly escaped death — but Chelsea said she was “miles away.” Photo credit: Getty Images

39) Insisted she learned of Bill’s affair with Monica Lewinsky when he confessed on Aug. 15, 1998 — but it was at least days earlier. 40) Said the two slept apart after Bill admitted the Monica affair on national TV. They didn’t. 41) Claimed ISIS uses videos of Donald Trump saying he wanted to ban Muslims from the U.S. as a recruiting tool. No such video existed! 42) Hid her health woes — which include brain damage from a 2012 fall! 43) Insisted she was “feeling great” outside Chelsea’s apartment during the campaign, then left to see her doctor. Photo credit: Getty Images

44) Claimed the “Great Recession” of 2008 was the “worst since the 1930s.” The economy was worse when Ronald Reagan succeeded Jimmy Carter. 45) Denied she’d called the Trans-Pacific Partnership “the gold standard of trade deals.” 46) Asserted that so-called “stop and frisk” police procedures are “ineffective” — contrary to respected studies. 47) Claimed violent crime is declining, as it increased by 3.9 percent from 2014 to 2015. 48) Portrayed herself as a leader in placing sanctions on Iran after her State Department “repeatedly opposed or tried to water down” sanctions. Photo credit: Getty Images

49) Praised the Obama administration for putting “a lid on Iran’s nuclear program” — as Iran “openly flaunted the fact that they were violating” the deal. 50) Claimed a “minor role” in Whitewater scandal — but evidence showed she “repeatedly met with key figures.” 51) Said her personal email server covered one device — but carried at least two devices while Secretary of State. 52) Claimed to care deeply about “good friend” Chris Stevens, the ambassador killed by terrorists in Benghazi; later said she “could recall no conversations with him” after he became ambassador. Photo credit: Getty Images

53) Stated Stevens and his team in Benghazi “felt comfortable,” but they asked for more security more than 600 times! 54) Stated her family was “dead broke” and in debt after eight years in the White House, despite Bill's $10 million book deal! 55) Insisted she didn’t tell families of the Benghazi victims that an anti-Islam video caused the attack — but loved ones say she did! 56) Announced her clean-energy proposal would put “coal miners and companies out of business” — and then told one miner, “I didn’t say that.” Photo credit: Getty Images

57) Told the FBI that former Secretary of State Colin Powell told her to use a private email server when she assumed the job. Not true, said Powell. 58) Claimed no debate moderator asked Donald Trump how he was going to create more jobs. He was asked the question in two of their three debates. 59) Had Chelsea claim Bernie Sanders wanted to dismantle Medicare and private insurance. 60) Had a campaign surrogate imply in 2007 that then-opponent Barack Obama was a drug dealer. Photo credit: Getty Images

61) Said she received $675,000 for three speeches at Goldman Sachs because “that’s what they offered.” A source noted, “it was what Team Hillary demanded.” 62) Claimed she told Wall Streeters to “cut it out;” a source said she took a “hands off” approach to regulating the industry. 63) Denied during the 2008 campaign that she’d claimed NAFTA was an economic “boon.” In 1996, she praised the deal. 64) Spread “baloney rape stories” to justify military operations in Libya. Photo credit: Getty Images

65) Obama staffers claimed Hillary's 2008 campaign circulated a picture of him in African garb to suggest he's secretly a Muslim. 66) Claimed to be a defender of women — but embraced efforts to discredit women who claimed her husband had assaulted or propositioned them! 67) Asserted wait times within the Veterans Administration system were not “widespread.” But during her State Department tenure, wait times “increased significantly” and led to deaths. Photo credit: Getty Images