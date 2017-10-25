George H.W. Bush has apologized to actress Heather Lind in a sex scandal that has divided the nation over the shocking charge!
George H.W. Bush Apologizes To Actress For Sexual Harassment
George H.W. Bush has apologized to actress Heather Lind in a sex scandal that has divided the nation over the shocking charge!
2 of 5
Heather made the shocking claims on social media — saying: "When I got the chance to meet George H. W. Bush four years ago to promote a historical television show I was working on, he sexually assaulted me while I was posing for a similar photo. He didn't shake my hand. He touched me from behind from his wheelchair with his wife Barbara Bush by his side. He told me a dirty joke."
3 of 5
The puzzling charge shocked fans of both the "Turn" actress and the 93-year-old 41st President — with several outraged followers mocking Heather. "I'm no admirer of the Bushes," said one former fan, "but this really sounds like a bid for attention!" But that didn't stop Bush from coming forward with an apology!
4 of 5
In an official statement, reps for the ailing President said: "President Bush would never — under any circumstance — intentionally cause anyone distress, and he most sincerely apologizes if his attempt at humor offended Ms. Lind."
5 of 5
Craig Silverstein, who worked with Heather on "Turn," wrote in support of the actress, saying: "I was there...I remember watching your eyes bulge in shock." Others still defend the President, adding fears that he might now have dementia. Health guru Dr. Gabe Mirkin agrees that the President suffers from the disease, telling The ENQUIRER: "I think he has lost quality to his life, and has only a short time to live."
