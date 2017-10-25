George H.W. Bush Apologizes To Actress For Sexual Harassment

George H.W. Bush has apologized to actress Heather Lind in a sex scandal that has divided the nation over the shocking charge! Photo credit: Getty Images

Heather made the shocking claims on social media — saying: "When I got the chance to meet George H. W. Bush four years ago to promote a historical television show I was working on, he sexually assaulted me while I was posing for a similar photo. He didn't shake my hand. He touched me from behind from his wheelchair with his wife Barbara Bush by his side. He told me a dirty joke."

The puzzling charge shocked fans of both the "Turn" actress and the 93-year-old 41st President — with several outraged followers mocking Heather. "I'm no admirer of the Bushes," said one former fan, "but this really sounds like a bid for attention!" But that didn't stop Bush from coming forward with an apology!

In an official statement, reps for the ailing President said: "President Bush would never — under any circumstance — intentionally cause anyone distress, and he most sincerely apologizes if his attempt at humor offended Ms. Lind."