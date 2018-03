Ellen DeGeneres is running a is running a real-life “Molly’s Game” at her home — complete with Hollywood A-Listers — running the action like a cold-blooded, card-carrying casino pit boss! Photo credit: Getty Images

Though “Ellen’s Game” is perfectly legal in California, it is a high-stakes poker game — similar to the one depicted in the Oscar-nominated movie (inset) — and insiders have exclusively told The National ENQUIRER the daytime darling gets gangster on her guests if they step out of line! Photo credit: Getty Images/Courtesy of STXfilms

Chelsea Handler, Olivia Munn (left), Melissa Etheridge and Amy Schumer, according to sources. “Ellen’s very serious about the game. When she loses her temper, people are terrified!” our source snitched. Invites to Ellen’s home casino are restricted to top industry execs, staffers on her talk show and her A-List pals, such as(left),and, according to sources. Photo credit: Getty Images

“Ellen is extremely selective about who she invites to the table,” the mole squealed. “But once you’re in, you’d better be ready to handle her massive mood swings! When everyone arrives, Ellen’s always clowning. Then she not only gets very focused, but also very dark .” Photo credit: Getty Images

At a recent game, one guest was unable to keep up with the high-stakes pots, which can reach hundreds of dollars a hand! And that’s when the Queen of Mean made her entrance! “Ellen started raging at this person — even accusing her of ruining her game!” dished a spy on the scene. Photo credit: Getty Images

“The energy around the table was very tense. Ellen threw a tantrum, and her screams echoed through the halls as frightened guests looked on in sheer disbelief," said the snitch. “It was like watching a Dr. Jekyll-and-Mr. Hyde transformation. She really became a monster. It was truly terrifying!” Photo credit: Getty Images

Portia de Rossi — just to avoid further embarrassment! As Ellen ranted at her guest, the woman became so mortified, she quickly folded her cards and fled the $18.6 million oceanfront property Ellen shares with wife— just to avoid further embarrassment! Photo credit: Getty Images

As The ENQUIRER has reported, Ellen’s unpredictable mood swings are the stuff of Hollywood legend . According to insiders, the Emmy Award-winning star heaps abuse on talk show staffers behind the scenes, even pushing some close to staging a mutiny! Photo credit: Getty Images

“After hours, staffers get together and talk about ‘Queen Ellen,’ ” a source exclusively told The ENQUIRER. “A few have even quit because of her behavior! They’ve been trying to organize people willing to confront Ellen about her dictatorial ways and appeal to her better nature. They’ve even discussed a staff walkout!” Photo credit: Getty Images

Insiders spilled to The ENQUIRER that working on the show was like “walking on eggshells.” Ellen — who also hosts “Ellen’s Game of Games” — has reportedly chucked things across the room if it’s too warm or too cold on the set! Photo credit: Getty Images