Dustin Hoffman Blasted For Groping 17-Year-Old

Anna Graham Hunter has shocked showbiz with her claims about one of the film industry's most respected stars — writing in a personal essay: "When I was a senior in high school in New York City, interning as a production assistant on the set of the 'Death of a Salesman' TV film, [Hoffman] asked me to give him a foot massage my first day on set; I did."
From there, she claimed, things got creepier with the "Tootsie" star: "One morning I went to his dressing room to take his breakfast order; he looked at me and grinned, taking his time. Then he said, "I'll have a hard-boiled egg…and a soft-boiled clitoris." His entourage burst out laughing."
Anna looked back fondly at working with John Malkovich and Charles Durning, but had much more to reveal about Hoffman — as she recounted tales from the journals she kept at the time. On January 28, 1985, she wrote: "Dustin said to me today, "So, did you have sex over the weekend like I told you?"
She recalled telling him "No," and even laughing — but added: "I loved the attention from Dustin Hoffman. Until I didn't." By January 31, Anna wrote: "Dustin's a lech. I'm completely disillusioned...when I was walking Dustin to his limo, he felt my ass four times."
Anna wrote that after complaining, Dustin was briefly on good behavior — but when Warren Beatty
visited the set, she once again saw the married star at his worst. She says Hoffman mocked her for talking to Warren on the set, saying: "You might as well have undressed yourself. You were saying, 'F**k me, f**k me, Warren.'"
Hoffman —seen here with Judi Dench
— responded to the shocking claims, telling The Hollywood Reporter
: "I have the utmost respect for women and feel terrible that anything I might have done could have put her in an uncomfortable situation. I am sorry. It is not reflective of who I am."
Anna's story is still shocking to longtime fans of Hoffman, however — with the star spending decades staying clear of scandal.
He's even boasted of allowing his wife Lisa (pictured) to veto love scenes in his movies. "No touchy, no kissy, no feely," Hoffman said. "It's kind of a pre-nup."
