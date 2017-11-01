Dustin Hoffman Blasted For Groping 17-Year-Old

Dustin Hoffman has been accused of sexually molesting a 17-year-old on the set of the 1985 TV film "Death of a Salesman" — as the grown-up girl joins others in blasting perverted Hollywood predators! Photo credit: Getty Images

Anna Graham Hunter has shocked showbiz with her claims about one of the film industry's most respected stars — writing in a personal essay: "When I was a senior in high school in New York City, interning as a production assistant on the set of the 'Death of a Salesman' TV film, [Hoffman] asked me to give him a foot massage my first day on set; I did." Photo credit: Getty Images

From there, she claimed, things got creepier with the "Tootsie" star: "One morning I went to his dressing room to take his breakfast order; he looked at me and grinned, taking his time. Then he said, "I'll have a hard-boiled egg…and a soft-boiled clitoris." His entourage burst out laughing." Photo credit: Getty Images

Anna looked back fondly at working with John Malkovich and Charles Durning, but had much more to reveal about Hoffman — as she recounted tales from the journals she kept at the time. On January 28, 1985, she wrote: "Dustin said to me today, "So, did you have sex over the weekend like I told you?" Photo credit: Getty Images

She recalled telling him "No," and even laughing — but added: "I loved the attention from Dustin Hoffman. Until I didn't." By January 31, Anna wrote: "Dustin's a lech. I'm completely disillusioned...when I was walking Dustin to his limo, he felt my ass four times." Photo credit: Getty Images

Anna wrote that after complaining, Dustin was briefly on good behavior — but when Warren Beatty visited the set, she once again saw the married star at his worst. She says Hoffman mocked her for talking to Warren on the set, saying: "You might as well have undressed yourself. You were saying, 'F**k me, f**k me, Warren.'" Photo credit: Getty Images

Hoffman —seen here with Judi Dench — responded to the shocking claims, telling The Hollywood Reporter: "I have the utmost respect for women and feel terrible that anything I might have done could have put her in an uncomfortable situation. I am sorry. It is not reflective of who I am." Photo credit: Getty Images