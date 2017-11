4 of 4

In the docs, she adds David never forked over a $1 million payment to balance their separation of assets when they split. But Hoff, now engaged to 37-year-old Hayley Roberts, complained that he's been paying off second wife Pam since their 2006 divorce. He went to court in 2016 and whined, “I am at an age when I should be preparing for retiring and not having to continue working to pay support!”

Photo credit: BACKGRID