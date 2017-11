Corey anonymously agreed "That's him" while being shown this photo while guesting on "The Dr. Oz Show" — with The National ENQUIRER confirming that he was identifying Jon Grissom. Using the alias "Ron Crimson" in his 2013 book "Coreyography," the former child actor had revealed how Grissom went from family friend to a manipulative employee.

Corey accuses Grissom of feeding him drugs before molesting him, and claims Grissom was also there when doomed pal Corey Haim was put on the path to drugs! “If it wasn’t the first time Haim had experimented with cocaine, it was definitely one of the first,” he wrote. Photo credit: Mega

“That knowledge has been exceedingly difficult to live with,” added Corey,“knowing that I...contributed to my best friend’s demise.” But now an emboldened Corey is also naming other sick predators who took advantage of both him and his fellow kids! Photo credit: Getty Images

Corey talked to Megyn Kelly to confirm that Marty Weiss was one of the Hollywood perverts who molested him. In 2002, the former agent for child actors pleaded no contest to two charges of oral copulation with a child under the age of 14 — in a case unrelated to Corey. Photo credit: Getty/Files

Corey has also named photographer Bob Villard as one of the two pedophiles who were part of his early years in Hollywood — recalling a day when both Weiss and Villard had been "surrounding" a crew of young actors. "I wish I had understood the significance then," said Corey, "before everything that was about to happen." Photo credit: Getty Images

As previously covered by The ENQUIRER, Villard had claimed to have “guided the careers of dozens of successful film and television actors,” and the photographer had worked with future stars like Leonardo DiCaprio and Tobey Maguire . He also went on to be involved in several child pornography cases. Photo credit: Getty Images