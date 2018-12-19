Home Where Colorado Killer Chris Watts Murdered Family Up For Auction

Chris Watts, the Colorado killer currently in prison after pleading guilty to the the murder of his pregnant wife and two young children, needs to have his belongings cleared from the home where he committed the crime. That’s because the Frederick, Colo. home where he strangled wife Shannan and suffocated daughters Bella and Celeste before feeble attempts to hide their bodies and deny the crime, will go on the auction block as part of bankrupcty proceedings! Read on for details of the auction, and click here for more true crime news….
from his bankruptcy attorney will inform him that he has just a few weeks to pack his bags before they hawk off his home to the highest bidder. The letter states the home will be offered at a "public auction on Wednesday April 17, 2019," and sold "to the highest and best bidder for cash.”
Watts' mortgage bank is looking to recoup $349, 938.09 of the $392,709.00 he and his wife borrowed in 2013 to purchase the handsome home. Neighbors told Radar that Shannon's family had already moved her belongings from the home, but left the murderous miscreant's stuff behind.
“He will most certainly not be transported back to Colorado to obtain his belongings,” a staff member at the Colorado Office of the Attorney General told Radar. “If there are belongings, he would have to arrange to have his family pick them up. He can’t just go home – he’s in jail for murder.”
Watts, who Colorado officials had moved to a maximum-security penitentiary in Wisconsin due to security concerns, appeared on local media standing in front of the home while clinging to the story that his family was missing.
In fact, as he later confessed after investigators found the bodies, he'd buried his wife's lifeless form in a shallow grave near his former place of work, and dumped the children's bodies in an oil tank.
“This is perhaps the most inhumane and vicious crime that I have handled out of the thousands of cases I have seen,” said presiding judge Marcelo Kopcow of Colorado’s 19th Judicial District Court. Watts agreed to plead guilty and accept multiple life sentences to avoid the death penalty.
