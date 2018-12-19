Home Where Colorado Killer Chris Watts Murdered Family Up For Auction

As RadarOnline reported, a letter to Watts from his bankruptcy attorney will inform him that he has just a few weeks to pack his bags before they hawk off his home to the highest bidder. The letter states the home will be offered at a "public auction on Wednesday April 17, 2019," and sold "to the highest and best bidder for cash.” Photo credit: Getty Images

Watts' mortgage bank is looking to recoup $349, 938.09 of the $392,709.00 he and his wife borrowed in 2013 to purchase the handsome home. Neighbors told Radar that Shannon's family had already moved her belongings from the home, but left the murderous miscreant's stuff behind. Photo credit: NatENQ Files

“He will most certainly not be transported back to Colorado to obtain his belongings,” a staff member at the Colorado Office of the Attorney General told Radar. “If there are belongings, he would have to arrange to have his family pick them up. He can’t just go home – he’s in jail for murder.” Photo credit: Getty Images

Watts, who Colorado officials had moved to a maximum-security penitentiary in Wisconsin due to security concerns, appeared on local media standing in front of the home while clinging to the story that his family was missing. Photo credit: NatENQ Files

In fact, as he later confessed after investigators found the bodies, he'd buried his wife's lifeless form in a shallow grave near his former place of work, and dumped the children's bodies in an oil tank. Photo credit: NatENQ Files