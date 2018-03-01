Check Out The Hottest Celebrities This Week thumbnail

Check Out The Hottest Celebrities This Week

By
Check Out The Hottest Celebrities This Week thumbnail
View gallery 6
BACKGRID
Check Out The Hottest Celebrities This Week
1 of 6
Joan Collins showed that she can still turn heads at 84 while out in Hollywood!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Sofia Vergara dressed down while going to a pharmacist in Beverly Hills!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Jennifer Lawrence looked windblown while promoting "Red Sparrow" out in NYC!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Jada Pinkett Smith took her mom out to dinner in Beverly Hills — where actor star Duane Martin was inspired to buy Will Smith's wife a bouquet of roses!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

A serious Selena Gomez went in to work at a recording studio while nightlife was taking off in Hollywood!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Al Pacino was bundled in his usual basic black while out on a cold day in Beverly Hills!

Photo credit: BACKGRID

Comments