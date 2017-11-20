SUSAN ATKINS: Sharon Tate was nine months pregnant when Manson's disciples slaughtered her — and Atkins mocked her to the end. She admitted in a 1993 parole hearing that the "Valley of the Dolls" beauty had "asked me to let her baby live...I told her I didn't have any mercy on her." She is also credited for using Tate's blood to write "Pigs" at the crime scene.

Atkins (at left, with Patricia Krenwinkel and Leslie Van Houten) was hoping for mercy from the parole board at the time — and spent her final years suffering from brain cancer and suffering paralysis in 85 percent of her body. But despite begging for a "compassionate release" from prison, Atkins died on September 24, 2009 at the Central California Women's facility. Photo credit: Getty Images

LESLIE VAN HOUTEN: After being repeatedly turned down for parole over the years, Van Houten was released from prison in 2016 — only to be put back behind bars by California governor Jerry Brown. As reported by The ENQUIRER, District Attorney Jackie Lacey believes that Van Houten is still under the influence of her murderous now-dead guru! Photo credit: Getty Images

Van Houten wasn't part of the horrific attack on Sharon Tate and her friends, but she convinced Manson to let her attend the next night's murder spree — and joined Patricia Krenwinkel in the brutal murder of Rosemary LaBianca. The suburban housewife was stabbed 41 times. Amazingly, a California parole board once again recommended Van Houten's release on September 6, 2017 — but she remains behind bars.

PATRICIA KRENWINKEL: Manson's most murderous female disciple took credit for killing coffee heiress Abigail Folger during the deadly rampage at Sharon Tate's home — and, the following night, joined Leslie Van Houten in stabbing Rosemary LaBianca. She also carved the word "WAR" on Leno LaBianca's abdomen. Photo credit: Getty/Files

Krenwinkel remained faithful to Manson for years behind bars. She later claimed to have turned her life around while working in the Prison Pups program, which trains puppies to be service dogs. During a parole hearing in 2016, she unsuccessfully asked to be released as a victim of Battered Women Syndrome during her years in the Manson Family cult.

LINDA KASABIAN: The pregnant young hippie (seen covering her face) was the only member of the Manson Family cult with a valid driver's license, and drove Watson, Atkins, and Krenwinkel to the site of the Sharon Tate murders. She was told to wait outside, with the murderers agreeing that she attempted to rush in to stop the slaughter after hearing the screams. Photo credit: Getty Images

Kasabian still didn't report the murders — and only agreed to testify after being given full immunity after first being arrested for auto theft. She later said that she carried the guilt for crimes that "no one else felt guilt for." She's only made appearances in disguise since the trial, to protect herself from vengeful Manson fans.

CLEM GROGAN: He could have been part of the LaBianca murders, but Grogan was instead sent off with Linda Kasabian and Patricia Kerwinkel to murder Lebanese actor Saladin Nader. Kasabian claims that she purposely got the group lost to spare Nader's life — but Grogan later helped Manson murder Donald "Shorty" Shea at the Spahn Ranch where the Family lived.

During the 1971 trial, Judge James Kolts declared that "Grogan was too stupid and too hopped on drugs to decide anything on his own" — and was given a sentence of life imprisonment. Grogan then told authorities where to dig up Shea's body. He's kept a low profile since winning parole in 1985. Photo credit: Getty Images

LYNETTE "SQUEAKY" FROMME: She was considered too flighty to go on Manson's murderous missions — but Fromme (center) attended the Manson trials and later showed her loyalty by trying to assassinate President Gerald Ford in 1975. The bungled attempt landed her in jail — where she attacked a fellow inmate with a hammer, and broke out in an attempt to visit Manson during Christmas 1987!