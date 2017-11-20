Caitlyn Jenner’s Caught With Hearing Aid While Out With Younger Woman

“Cait’s hearing has gotten worse over the years, and she can’t hear much without them,” a source tattled to The National ENQUIRER. “She’s tried covering them up with her hair, but the beach wind exposed them to the world!”
Sophia, a student at California’s Pepperdine University, credits the famous former athlete for inspiring her gender-reassignment surgery. What’s more, she’s been totally supportive as Caitlyn struggles with hearing issues.
“Sophia doesn’t judge Cait for wearing hearing aids. In fact, she said that she wanted to get a pair just like them when the time comes, which made Cait laugh,” dished the insider. But Cait’s fading hearing is no joke to family insiders.
“They’re worried that Cait’s happiness is clouding the bigger issue," added the source. "She might be going deaf!”
