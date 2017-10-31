Caitlyn Jenner Turns Cougar With Younger Gender Bender

Radar Online confirmed that 21-year-old Sophia Hutchins was born as a man — but is now an outspoken activist while attending Pepperdine University. In fact, Sophia even said that controversial Caitlyn helped inspire her own change into a young blonde beauty!
The two are vacationing in Cabo San Lucas — and both ladies have posted Instagram photos of the view. The matching shots seem to suggest that the formerly lonely reality star and her younger pal are sharing a room.
Sophia once said in an interview with her school newspaper that Caitlyn's very public transition made it seem "like normal and successful people do this, and people are okay when they do it."
Now it seems that Caitlyn is continuing to be a serious influence on Sophia — with a 47-year age difference!
