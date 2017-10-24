Bill O’Reilly Blasts Back With Leaked Letters thumbnail

Bill O’Reilly Blasts Back With Leaked Letters

Disgraced host goes after Megyn Kelly and Gretchen Carlson!

Bill O’Reilly is on the warpath after the latest revelations about his multiple sex scandals — and now he’s blasting Megyn Kelly and Gretchen Carlson as hypocrites!

The disgraced FOX News host is on the warpath after new reports that the network paid out a $32 million settlement in one sexual harassment case. O'Reilly insisted that the latest claims were an attempt to "maliciously smear him" — while Gretchen mocked that "Nobody pays $32 million to anybody for false accusations," and Megyn quoted from an angry e-mail she sent to FOX executives about his workplace abuses!
In response, O'Reilly has now gone to his own website to post three letters — one from Gretchen, one from Megyn, and one from Megyn and her husband! The one from the couple begins: "What a class act you are, coming to my baby shower!" The one from only Megyn closes with: "You are a true friend + mentor."

The note from Gretchen ends: "Thank you for being my friend. It means the world to me." O'Reilly posted the notes on his public website page — but then faced more mockery over a new video that he made for only subscribers to his site,  saying: "You know, am I mad at God? Yeah, I'm mad at Him. I wish I had more protection."

