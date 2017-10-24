Bill O’Reilly Blasts Back With Leaked Letters

The disgraced FOX News host is on the warpath after new reports that the network paid out a $32 million settlement in one sexual harassment case. O'Reilly insisted that the latest claims were an attempt to "maliciously smear him" — while Gretchen mocked that "Nobody pays $32 million to anybody for false accusations," and Megyn quoted from an angry e-mail she sent to FOX executives about his workplace abuses!
3 of 4
In response, O'Reilly has now gone to his own website to post three letters — one from Gretchen, one from Megyn, and one from Megyn and her husband! The one from the couple begins: "What a class act you are, coming to my baby shower!" The one from only Megyn closes with: "You are a true friend + mentor."
Photo credit: Getty/Files
4 of 4
The note from Gretchen ends: "Thank you for being my friend. It means the world to me." O'Reilly posted the notes on his public website page — but then faced more mockery over a new video that he made for only subscribers to his site, saying: "You know, am I mad at God? Yeah, I'm mad at Him. I wish I had more protection."
The disgraced FOX News host is on the warpath after new reports that the network paid out a $32 million settlement in one sexual harassment case. O'Reilly insisted that the latest claims were an attempt to "maliciously smear him" — while Gretchen mocked that "Nobody pays $32 million to anybody for false accusations," and Megyn quoted from an angry e-mail she sent to FOX executives about his workplace abuses!
In response, O'Reilly has now gone to his own website to post three letters — one from Gretchen, one from Megyn, and one from Megyn and her husband! The one from the couple begins: "What a class act you are, coming to my baby shower!" The one from only Megyn closes with: "You are a true friend + mentor."
Photo credit: Getty/Files
The note from Gretchen ends: "Thank you for being my friend. It means the world to me." O'Reilly posted the notes on his public website page — but then faced more mockery over a new video that he made for only subscribers to his site, saying: "You know, am I mad at God? Yeah, I'm mad at Him. I wish I had more protection."