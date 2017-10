Betty White — recently rushed to her doctor’s office after she collapsed in a dizzy spell — has left friends fearing that the 95-year-old TV legend may have just months to live! Photo credit: Getty Images

"Betty's been getting more and more frail," The National ENQUIRER learned from an insider. "She's been working too hard for a woman her age. She says she'll work until she dies — but there are fears she's killing herself!"

"Betty is really anxious and upset ," dishes a source. "Everyone prays that she learns to cope better, as she can't please everyone, and her chronic stress can lead to an early grave."

The seven-time Emmy Award winner also suffered dizzy spells while working on the series " Hot in Cleveland " in 2014. Despite that setback, she continued with the show until it ended the next year, and now accepts occasional guest roles.

New fears for Betty surfaced when she had trouble remembering lines while filming an episode of the short-lived Patrick Warburton series "Crowded" in 2016. That mental stumble led to speculation she might have Alzheimer's. But Betty, sources say, refuses to get tested.

"She says she was so well-prepared, but when it came time to deliver, Betty felt she didn't know where she was," spills a source. Another source adds: "She was in tears about it. It's so sad to see her in a downward spiral like this."

A source tells The ENQUIRER Betty's need to be active stems from the tragic loss of her third husband, "Password" host Allen Ludden. They were married for 18 years before he died of stomach cancer in 1981 at age 63.