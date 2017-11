Joseph Kony! Angelina Jolie played a CIA agent in the 2010 thriller "Salt," but she became a real-life spy in a dangerous plot to capture bloodthirsty African warlord Photo credit: Getty Images

Now sources say her ex Brad Pitt , who supported the scheme, is fearful the "Tomb Raider" beauty and their six kids could be targeted for revenge by the evil monster, who's still on the lam with the Lord's Resistance Army (LRA) in Uganda jungles.

Wayne Madsen that Kony has international associates in North America, Africa and Europe, who could cause "physical harm" to Angie and her kids as retribution. The National ENQUIRER has learned from former National Security Agency consultantthat Kony has international associates in North America, Africa and Europe, who could cause "physical harm" to Angie and her kids as retribution.

"Brad Pitt should be worried about his children , especially if the increasingly frail Angie goes traveling in Africa. The LRA is listed as a terrorist organization by the United States. Angie's a UN envoy so traveling is on her agenda. Kony is not a nice guy."

The bloodthirsty warlord has abducted more than 60,000 children for his guerilla force over the years, according to a source. More than 100,000 innocents were killed during his barbaric raids on villages where women and girls were raped. Children were abducted and forced to join his army.

In 2005, the International Criminal Court charged him with "crimes against humanity" and issued warrants for his arrest. But the fiend eluded capture in the dense African jungles. So ICC chief prosecutor Luis Moreno Ocampo hatched a plan to use Angie and Brad as bait to lure Kony into a trap set by U.S. Special Forces.

"She is the one," Ocampo wrote in an email. "She loves to arrest Kony. She is ready. Probably Brad will go." The plan would put the celebrities in a location near a Kony stronghold where Ocampo said Angie suggested inviting the mass murderer to a glitzy private dinner party.