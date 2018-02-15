Amanda Knox Cashing In On Murder

Amanda Knox, more than ten years after the grisly murder of her roommate Meredith Kercher, is still happy to talk about the brutal crime — for the right price!
can reveal she has signed with the All American Speakers agency and is now gleefully sharing her story
for $5,000 to $10,000 a speech. But Foxy Knoxy hasn’t stopped there. She’s also rented out a room in the Seattle home she shares with her boyfriend, author Christopher Robinson
For $80 a night, guests would have their own bedroom and private entrance, but would share a kitchen with the couple. “They had a lot of great reviews about how nice and accommodating they were,” dished an insider. “I’ve heard they had booze and condoms on offer, and a whip displayed on the wall!”
Sources said Knox — who penned the memoir “Waiting to Be Heard
” and starred in her own Netflix documentary — has no problem using her infamy to make a quick buck, and that’s not about to change.
“It seems there are no limits to what she will do when it comes to making money,” the insider said. "Even though a lot of people believe she’s tarnishing the memory of Meredith!”
