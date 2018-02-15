Close search popup button
Infamy Dividends!

Amanda Knox Cashing In On Murder

Telling her gruesome story — at up to $10,000 for an appearance!

By
Amanda Knox, more than ten years after the grisly murder of her roommate Meredith Kercher, is still happy to talk about the brutal crime — for the right price!

Knox, who was twice convicted and finally acquitted of the British student’s 2007 murder and spent nearly four years in an Italian prison, is trying to cash in on the crime any way she can.

The National ENQUIRER can reveal she has signed with the All American Speakers agency and is now gleefully sharing her story for $5,000 to $10,000 a speech. But Foxy Knoxy hasn’t stopped there. She’s also rented out a room in the Seattle home she shares with her boyfriend, author Christopher Robinson!

For $80 a night, guests would have their own bedroom and private entrance, but would share a kitchen with the couple. “They had a lot of great reviews about how nice and accommodating they were,” dished an insider. “I’ve heard they had booze and condoms on offer, and a whip displayed on the wall!”

Sources said Knox — who penned the memoir “Waiting to Be Heard” and starred in her own Netflix documentary — has no problem using her infamy to make a quick buck, and that’s not about to change.

“It seems there are no limits to what she will do when it comes to making money,” the insider said. "Even though a lot of people believe she’s tarnishing the memory of Meredith!”

