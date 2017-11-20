Al Franken Blasted As ‘Creeper’ By Second Woman

Franken declared that he had no intention to resign his Senate seat just hours before Lindsay Menz went public with the new shocking claims. She told CNN that she was posing with Franken at the 2010 Minnesota State Fair, when he "pulled me in really close, like awkward close, and as my husband took the picture, he put his hand full-fledged on my rear!"
Photo credit: Getty Images
4 of 5
"It was wrapped tightly around my butt cheek," said Menz. Her sister had earlier commented via Facebook on how close Franken was in the photo, with Lindsey responding: "Al Franken TOTALLY molested me! Creeper!"
Photo credit: Getty Images
5 of 5
Senator Franken released a statement saying: "I take thousands of photos at the state fair surrounded by hundreds of people, and I certainly don't taking this picture. I feel badly that Ms. Menz came away from our interaction feeling disrespected."
Franken declared that he had no intention to resign his Senate seat just hours before Lindsay Menz went public with the new shocking claims. She told CNN that she was posing with Franken at the 2010 Minnesota State Fair, when he "pulled me in really close, like awkward close, and as my husband took the picture, he put his hand full-fledged on my rear!"
Photo credit: Getty Images
"It was wrapped tightly around my butt cheek," said Menz. Her sister had earlier commented via Facebook on how close Franken was in the photo, with Lindsey responding: "Al Franken TOTALLY molested me! Creeper!"
Photo credit: Getty Images
Senator Franken released a statement saying: "I take thousands of photos at the state fair surrounded by hundreds of people, and I certainly don't taking this picture. I feel badly that Ms. Menz came away from our interaction feeling disrespected."