Al Franken Blasted As ‘Creeper’ By Second Woman thumbnail

Not Funny!

Al Franken Blasted As ‘Creeper’ By Second Woman

Says he 'totally molested me' as a U.S. Senator!

By
Al Franken Blasted As ‘Creeper’ By Second Woman thumbnail
View gallery 5
Getty/Facebook

Al Franken has been hit with another accusation of groping — this time by a Minnesota constituent who says he grabbed her butt as a U.S. Senator!

Al Franken Blasted As ‘Creeper’ By Second Woman
1 of 5
Al Franken has been hit with another accusation of groping — this time by a Minnesota constituent who says he grabbed her butt as a U.S. Senator!

Photo credit: Getty/Facebook

The former "Saturday Night Live" funnyman has been fighting to save his political career after former Playboy Playmate Leeann Tweeden claimed he had forcibly kissed her during a comedy skit on a USO tour in 2006. An incriminating photo also showed Franken groping her as she was asleep.

Photo credit: Getty/KABC

Franken declared that he had no intention to resign his Senate seat just hours before Lindsay Menz went public with the new shocking claims. She told CNN that she was posing with Franken at the 2010 Minnesota State Fair, when he "pulled me in really close, like awkward close, and as my husband took the picture, he put his hand full-fledged on my rear!"

Photo credit: Getty Images

"It was wrapped tightly around my butt cheek," said Menz. Her sister had earlier commented via Facebook on how close Franken was in the photo, with Lindsey responding: "Al Franken TOTALLY molested me! Creeper!"

Photo credit: Getty Images

Senator Franken released a statement saying: "I take thousands of photos at the state fair surrounded by hundreds of people, and I certainly don't taking this picture. I feel badly that Ms. Menz came away from our interaction feeling disrespected."

Photo credit: Getty Images

Comments