Adam Lanza: Sicko Killer’s Obsession With Taylor Swift

Photo credit: Files/Getty
Lanza — who murdered 26 children and adults in Newtown, Conn., on December 14, 2012 — apparently never intended to harm the blonde beauty. Instead, a Department of Justice insider told The National ENQUIRER
, the twisted 20-year-old killer was “crazy about Taylor!”
Photo credit: Files/Getty
“He’d watch her YouTube music videos over and over again,” said the investigator, “and he read everything he could find about her online. Adam talked about Taylor in chat rooms, mentioning how beautiful he thought she was, especially her golden hair. And he loved the fact that Taylor had titled her latest album ‘Red’ after his favorite color.”
The socially inept loner – who reportedly never had a date and never talked to girls – was also “over the moon” when he learned that, like him, Taylor was into video games. “Adam discovered that Taylor had done a game called ‘Band Hero,’” said the source.
“He’d pretend to play along with her on the game,” said the insider, “and he loved her three songs on it: ‘Love Story,’ ‘Picture To Burn’ and ‘You Belong With Me.’ They were soothing to him.” To the alarm of many celebrities, developing that kind of obsession is typical for loners like Lanza.
“Adam had trouble socializing with his peers,” prominent psychologist and stress expert Dr. Terry Lyles told The ENQUIRER.“So he stalked Taylor in cyber-space, which was a safe venue for him. That way, he could control the ‘relationship’ — but it could not control him.”
Photo credit: Files/Getty