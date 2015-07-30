Grrrl Fight! Diane Sawyer And Kris Jenner Still Raging Re So-Called ‘Snub’ Brouhaha

TV heavyweights DIANE SAWYER and CAITLYN'S ex-wife KRIS JENNER are still spitting, snarling and branding each other “LIAR” over Kris’ claim that Diane never invited her to be quoted on that blockbuster buh-bye Bruce Jenner interview – while Diane swears Kris was asked repeatedly, but BLEW HER OFF!

“Fireworks exploded when Kris called her a liar, and Diane – who’s now demanding a public apology – actually called Caitlyn to complain about it. But Bruce told her he simply can’t control Kris any better now than he could when they were married. Now it’s open ‘Mean Girls’ warfare between the two women – and friends of Diane say it’s partly triggered by her emotional turmoil following the recent deaths within weeks of both her mother and her husband, famed director Mike Nichols. Her nerves are on edge, and her famous coolness in the face of conflict just isn’t there any longer!”