Winona Rider Ready For Marriage

Marriage-shy Winona Ryder is finally pushing for a proposal from longtime love Scott Mackinlay Hahn, sources dished.

“Thanks to the success of Stranger Things, her career is back on track, and she’s looking to find the same satisfaction in her personal life!” said a source close to the self-proclaimed “serial monogamist.”

Winona, who didn’t respond to a request for comment, hadn’t been in a rush to run down the aisle since her failed engagement to Johnny Depp in 1993 (pictured below in 1990). But sources said the Reality Bites star, 48, has had a change of heart about tying the knot and is convinced fashion designer Scott, 39 — her beau of nine years — is the one!

“Suddenly, the stability of marriage has become more appealing to her — and Scott has shown he will be there for her through any ups and downs,” said the source.

And Winona has had her share of lows. In 2001, the Girl, Interrupted star was convicted of shoplifting $5,500 worth of merchandise in Beverly Hills. She admitted to a lifelong struggle with crippling anxiety — and once even checked into a mental hospital to deal with it!

“Winona feels so lucky to be in a loving relationship with Scott,” the insider snitched. “She’s finally ready for a ring!”