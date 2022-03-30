Will Smith & Queen Latifah Feud Over his Wife!

Will Smith is freaking out over his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s close friendship with lesbian Equalizer star Queen Latifah — and is feeling like he’s being left out in the cold, insiders say.

The gabby gals, who’ve been pals since their teens, co-starred in the 2017 comedy Girls Trip and action flick Set It Off, and worked together on The Secret Life of Bees. But they rebonded after Jada, 50, guested on Latifah’s hit crime drama.

Now Latifah, 52, has been hanging around more often and it’s rubbing the 53-year-old Bad Boys star the wrong way, sources say.

“Latifah has no time for Will and thinks Jada is too good for him,” spills an insider. “She’s encouraging Jada to do what she wants regardless of how Will feels.”

“They’ve been spending more time together and talking more joint projects that don’t include him, making plans for girls’ nights and girls’ vacation. Will feels like a third wheel.”

As GLOBE has reported, Will and Jada’s relationship has been hanging by a thread after she admitted to an affair with much younger singer August Alsina. Will then rocked Hollywood by revealing he has an open marriage with Jada.