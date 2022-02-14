Will Nic Cage Eat Crow?

Hawkish Nicolas Cage can’t seem to avoid confrontation!

The offbeat, four-times-divorced actor — who brawled with Mötley Crüe rocker Vince Neil in a Las Vegas airport in 2016 and was tossed out of a Sin City hotspot in Septem­ber for being “com­pletely drunk” and “mistaken for a homeless man” — is now going beak to beak with his insult-hurling pet crow!

The 58-year-old Ghost Rider actor — who recently proclaimed himself a “goth” and is due to play Dracula in the upcoming movie Renfield — says his caged crow Hoogan has begun to abuse him regularly.

“He has taken to calling me names,” claims the Vampire’s Kiss star. “When I leave the room, he’ll say, ‘Bye,’ and then go, ‘A******.’ ”

The black bird lives with Cage inside a Las Vegas geodesic home, and the spooky star says he enjoys the avian’s scary qualities.

“I like their appearance, the Edgar Allan Poe aspect,” he says. “I like the goth element.”

An insider says Cage has collected a menagerie of bizarre pets through the years, including a $150,000 octopus!

“Nic’s a different dude,” a source spills. “He also had two cobras named Moby and Shiba. Somehow he finds a way to argue with anybody!”