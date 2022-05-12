Wheel-y Bad News for Slipping Pat Sajak

Boorish bozo Pat Sajak may have finally talked himself out of his hosting job on Wheel of Fortune with a lewd on-air comment to leggy letter-turner Vanna White, tipsters dish.

“The producers have had enough and are looking for a replacement,” a source snitches.

Increasingly unpredictable Pat, 75, jokingly asked Vanna, 65, if she enjoys “watching opera in the buff” — triggering groans from the studio audience and sparking a social media firestorm!

Fans bashed the creepy question — with one Twitter user calling Vanna’s longtime colleague “totally inappropriate” and another likening it to a sexual harass­ment “#MeToo moment.”

Spies say peeved producers were livid, but the off-color comment is just the latest example of Pat’s outrageous behavior.

As The National ENQUIRER previously reported, the host has come under fire for mocking contestants, including one with a speech impediment and another who told a story about losing a toe in an accident!

However, an insider spills, “This one really crossed the line. The human resources department is investigating whether there are grounds for giving him his walking papers.”

Sources say show brass are now plotting an exit strategy for their $15 million-a-year albatross.