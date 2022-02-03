‘Wheel Execs’ Snub Sajak!

The Wheel of Fortune may stop spinning sooner rather than later for Pat Sajak!

That’s the signal producers are sending after totally ignoring 75-year-old Sajak’s 40th anniversary as host on the game show, sources revealed.

“There were no congratulations, no applause and no balloons for Pat — and he was madder than a hornet,” an insider told The ENQUIRER about the shocking brush-off. “Vanna White didn’t even mention it.”

The only acknowledgment was Sajak’s own tweet heralding the milestone.

“Pat was furious!” a source added. “He’s put in four decades and he got ZERO recognition.”

The stunning snub follows a series of on-air fumbles by Sajak. In one recent gaffe, he inadvertently blurted out a puzzle answer, then tried to joke it away by telling the audience: “I wonder how many people at home caught it.”

Last year, short-tempered Sajak snapped at a contestant for “interrupting him,” and he embarrassed another by making fun of the man’s lisp during the broadcast.

“Pat’s under contract until the end of 2024,” a source noted. “But he’s embarrassed himself and the show too many times for the producers’ liking.

“Not marking his anniversary was their way of letting him know he’s overstaying his welcome.”