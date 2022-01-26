Wedding Bells For Duffy & Purl

Late-in-life lovebirds Patrick Duffy and Linda Purl are gearing up to tie the knot in a Southfork-style wedding!

That’s the word from pals of Dallas icon Duffy, 72, and Happy Days alum Purl, 66, who plan to bring the surviving cast members of the classic shows together for a big wingding.

As National ENQUIRER readers know, the sexy seniors have become inseparable since falling in love in 2020. Now, Patrick is ready to put a ring on it.

“They’re talking a big splashy wedding on a ranch in Texas with outdoor marquee tents, barbecue, country and blues bands, even swimming,” spills an insider.

The guest list will include Victoria Principal, Linda Gray and Charlene Tilton from Dallas and Ron Howard, Henry Winkler, Marion Ross, Anson Williams and Donny Most from Happy Days, spies say.

“It’ll be a senior citizen celebration, but that’s okay with Linda and Patrick,” says the source. “They’ll have family and close friends there, too.”

“They feel so lucky to have found each other late in life and want to share their gratitude with everyone they know and love. They’ve never been shy about laying on the PDA, so people can expect some serious making out during their wedding!”