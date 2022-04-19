Wahlberg Bros Torn Apart By Their Wives!

Brothers Mark and Donnie Wahlberg used to be thick as thieves, but they’re being torn apart by their wives, who absolutely detest each other, sources say.

Blue Bloods star Donnie’s wife, Jenny McCarthy, 49, and movie hunk Mark’s missus, Rhea Durham, 43, “don’t get along and won’t be in the same room together, which makes it awkward for the brothers,” spills an insider.

“Rhea and Jenny’s personalities just don’t jibe. Rhea thinks Jenny is vulgar and a blabbermouth while Jenny thinks Rhea is a superficial snob.”

Bad blood really flowed after Mark, 50, and former model Rhea skipped Donnie, 52, and Jenny’s 2014 wedding at the Hotel Baker in St. Charles, Ill.

It was the second marriage for both, with former Playboy Playmate Jenny previously wed to John Asher, dad of her son, Evan, 19. Donnie is divorced from singer Kimberley Fey, mom of his sons, Xavier, 29, and Elijah, 20.

“Mark’s excuse for skipping the wedding was they were having a birthday party for one of their kids,” spills the insider. “But everyone thinks the real reason is Rhea didn’t want to go and Mark wasn’t going to go without her.”

So it’s no wonder Mark and Rhea, mom of his kids Ella, 18, Michael, 16, Brendan, 13, and Grace, 12, weren’t invited when Donnie and Jenny renewed their vows last August.

“It’s also obvious to Donnie that Mark isn’t fond of Jenny either so, of course, he’s going to be overprotective,” blabs the insider. “Donnie loves what he and Jenny have. She’s his soulmate and if other people can’t see that, it’s their problem.”

Meanwhile, their friends think “it’s sad to see the brothers put distance between them,” adds the source.

“But it’s a lot better than having Jenny and Rhea turn the room ice cold if they have the misfortune to meet.”