Vengeful Kelly Trashing Brandon’s Junk!

Vengeful Kelly Clarkson’s estranged hubby, Brandon Blackstock, is still holed up on her Montana ranch, but the singer’s purging every trace of her baby daddy — and his prized belongings — from her L.A. home!

Sources snitch Kelly’s attitude is everything must go!

“They’re still mediating their divorce, but Kelly’s sick and tired of looking at his junk,” spills an insider. “It’s cluttering her space and making her mad. She’s not his personal storage bin.

“She’s getting rid of everything he left behind and making a list of items to send back, including clothes and records. But if there’s something he doesn’t claim, it’s toast!”

The 39-year-old singer, talk host and The Voice mentor, who has custody of their kids, River Rose, 7, and Remington, 5, found a trove of “old letters and a lot of mementos from better times,” says the insider, who claims they were “burned or thrown in the trash. Now she can breathe a lot better.”

As GLOBE previously reported, Kelly’s furious a judge barred her from booting Brandon, 45, from her ranch after winning a court fight that determined she owns the property. Kelly wants to sell, but Brandon insists he’s jobless and can’t afford a home of his own, sources say.