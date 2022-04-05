Vegas Lawman Craps Out in Casino Heists!

Crooked cop Caleb Mitchell Rogers could get socked with a life sentence after snatching nearly $164,000 from three Sin City gambling dens, according to authorities.

The 33-year-old Las Vegas police officer brandished a department-issued handgun, while robbing about $79,000 from the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in February — and the brazen heist was caught by surveillance cameras, the FBI claims.

But investigators say the greedy goon’s luck ran out as he was quickly ­tackled by a security guard and hauled off to the hoosegow! He’s also accused of swiping $73,810 from Red Rock Resort on Nov. 12 and $11,500 from Aliante Casino Hotel Spa on Jan. 6.

Rogers, who joined the force in 2015, has been placed on administrative leave. If found guilty, he could get 20 years behind bars for a federal robbery charge and up to life in prison for brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.