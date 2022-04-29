Vegan Stud Muffin has Demi Moore Eating out of his Hand!

Love-bitten Demi Moore is having a fine time romping around New York City with new beau Daniel Humm, but spies say her friends and loved ones are worried sick she’s heading for more heartbreak!

Sources tell The National ENQUIRER the 59-year-old Ghost beauty has been seeing the renowned vegan chef, 45, for a few months now — and thinks they could have a future together.

“Demi’s all over this guy,” spills an insider. “Trouble is, Daniel is known in Manhattan circles for being a major player, which is not what Demi needs as she eases into the dating scene after seven years of being single.”

“She’s always had a weakness for younger, edgier guys who are theoretically easier to control. And in recent years, her only fun times were with the hired help, since she didn’t want the baggage that comes with trusting her heart again.”

Demi has struck out in love, as her three marriages all ended in divorce. Her first stab at marital bliss with Freddy Moore ended in 1985 after five years. Then, her high-profile marriage to Die Hard heartthrob Bruce Willis — which produced daughters, Rumer, 33, Scout, 30, and Tallulah, 28 — officially ended in 2000 after 13 years. Finally, her union with much younger Ashton Kutcher fizzled out in 2013 after eight years.

As The ENQUIRER previously reported, sources say the Striptease stunner swore off relationships while indulging in no-strings-attached flings with Ordinary Joes on her payroll.

“But this guy Daniel has done a number on her,” confides the insider. “She’s fallen hard for him and wants more than casual hookups.”

Daniel, who serves up 12-course vegan meals for $335 a pop at his New York eatery, Eleven Madison Park, was last linked to Apple czar Steve Jobs’ widow, Laurene Powell Jobs, in 2019.

“Demi’s infatuation and Daniel’s past have, of course, set off alarm bells for her girls and the rest of her support system in L.A., who worry he’s using her for fame,” notes the insider. “They’re pleading with Demi not to get carried away, but out of nowhere she’s beyond smitten!”