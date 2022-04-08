UFOs Swarm America!

Ominous UFOs are closely monitoring America from the sky, and their ever-increasing presence suggests the government is covering up the terrifying truth, experts warn. Nearly 550 sightings were reported in the first two months of this year alone, while the feds have insisted there is no evidence to connect such suspicious objects with aliens!

The disturbing avalanche of UFO incidents has been logged by the privately funded National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC), which was founded in 1974 to document the close encounters of civilians with unexplained phenomena that may be extraterrestrial in nature. Since its inception, NUFORC has recorded over 150,000 UFO sightings!

Meanwhile, a U.S. government report from last year considered more than 120 documented UFOs or Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP) encountered by military pilots and spotters over two decades and concluded they couldn’t be definitively tied to alien life.

But given the dramatic uptick in UFO sightings, critics charge that report is looking more than ever like a whitewash! “The American people deserve to know more — and hopefully they will soon,” former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid announced last year after the Pentagon launched the Airborne Object Identification and Management Synchronization Group.

The Department of Defense task force aims to “detect, identify and attribute objects of interests in Special Use Airspace” to assess “threats to safety of flight and National Security.” Peter Davenport, NUFORC’s director, tells The National ENQUIRER he believes the number of incident reports logged by his group only represent “a fraction of the total sightings that actually occur in America.”

Davenport explains, “My suspicion is that for every 10,000 to 20,000 people who see a UFO, only one will report it and go to the trouble of filling out of a report and giving it to an organization like ours.”“So, if you want an accurate indication of the number of total sightings, take what’s on our site and others and then multiply it by 10,000 or 20,000.”

William Birnes, co-author of “UFOs and the White House: What Did Our Presidents Know and When Did They Know It,” agrees and believes the astonishing numbers are a clear sign of a long-standing government cover-up!“I think [a large percentage] of the sightings are real and I think the government knows they’re real,” he exclusively tells The ENQUIRER.

“We’ve been on a slow path to disclosure since the first downed spacecraft was brought to Area 51 in Roswell, N.M., in 1947.” The government has been in full communication with extraterrestrials for decades.

“They are disseminating the information slowly, so people can comprehend it without causing widespread panic.”

When Avril Haines, Director of National Intelligence, was asked last year if she believed the military sightings were alien spacecraft, she admitted, “There’s always the question, ‘Is there something else that we simply do not understand that might come extra­terrestrially?’ ”This year’s citizen reports came from 45 states at a staggering rate of more than nine per day. The UAPs also varied in size and shape — from spheres and eggs to cones, cylinders and triangles.”

One eyewitness from Ketchum, Idaho, reported waking around 4:10 a.m. on Jan. 15 and seeing a “very strange” circular object “with an aura or haze” in a sky illuminated by a full moon. On Jan. 21 at 8:44 p.m., Angie Wochna and her boyfriend saw two triangular-shaped sets of dim white lights flying in “complete silence” high above them in Mayfield, Ohio.

“The way the objects moved is nothing like I’ve ever seen before,” says Wochna. “It was like something out of a movie.”And on Feb. 27, Jordan Ryan’s car was buzzed by a teardrop-shaped craft surrounded by an “aura or haze.”

“My music stopped working — and my iPhone music disconnected from my car and my phone wasn’t letting me do anything,” recalls the driver. Dr. Don Donderi, a retired psychology professor at McGill University in Montreal and author of “Truth, Lies & ETs,” tells The ENQUIRER human beings “have been seeing things in the sky for millennia — but it wasn’t until the end of World War II that UFOs were recorded in substantial numbers.”

“Let’s hope their long-term goals are benevolent at best — and neutral at worst.”