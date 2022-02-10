U2 Embarrases Bono!

U2 Has sold 157 million albums and grabbed 22 Grammy Awards — but the rock band’s legendary frontman Bono is not a fan.

“I’ve been in the car when one of our songs has come on the radio, and I’ve been the color of, as we say in Dublin, scarlet,” confesses the iconic Irishman. “I’m just so embarrassed.”

His favorite U2 tune is “Vertigo,” but he says “most of the other ones make me cringe a little bit.”

Bono, 61, is particularly tough on the lead singer, who happens to be himself.

“It’s the voice,” he explains. “The band sounds incredible, though I just find the voice very strained and kind of not macho.”

Even the band’s name irks him.

“Our first manager did say, ‘Look, it’s a great name. It’s going to look good on a T-shirt, a letter and a number,’ ” he recalls, adding, “I still don’t like it.”