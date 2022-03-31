TV Cook Sandra Lee’s Hysterectomy Horror

TV chef Sandra Lee has described the hellish ordeal of her hysterectomy at age 55.

The Food Network star, creator of Semi-Homemade cooking, reveals she was a mess three days after the op with an infection that nearly shut down her kidneys.

“All I can remember is I threw up all day — I was so sick, I threw up and cried, threw up and cried. Awful,” she says.

The cook, who previously dated former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo for 14 years, says her fiancé Ben Youcef, 43, was “rubbing my back, holding my hair back when I was bent over the sink, trying to get me to drink or eat anything. Was not an easy day for either of us.”