Trucker Wins $10M for Second Time & is Willing to Share!

Some guys have all the luck — but one guy is even LUCKIER than that!

Long Islander Juan Hernandez just hit a once-in-a-lifetime $10 million jackpot in the New York State Lottery scratch-off game — for the SECOND time!

The retired trucker somehow won the identical massive amount playing the same game in 2019 and bought the new winning ticket in February at what is certainly his favorite Stop & Shop.

“I’m still trying to spend the $10 million I won in ’19,” says the overjoyed New York Mets fan!

Doubly blessed Hernandez has not kept it all for himself, either. He’s been spreading the wealth ever since hitting the jackpot the first time by donating cash to truckers who have struggled to find work during the pandemic, along with sending generous gifts to other folks in need.

“I am so happy to share with the world my happiness of being so much richer today,” he writes on social media.

And those who benefited from his generosity have not held back in making their gratitude known!

One thankful woman reveals she used a check from Juan to help pay off her daughter’s medical bills.

“Words can’t say how grateful I and my family are for your donation,” she wrote. “I thought I was going to lose my daughter but now you’ve saved me and my family!”

Another revealed Juan’s windfall helped him buy a truck — and saved his business.

Juan opted to receive his winnings in one payout — to the tune of a whopping $6,510,000 after government tax withholdings — and plans to KEEP sharing his riches with those who need it!