Tragic Trainwreck Michael Madsen Spirals Out of Control

Devastated Michael Madsen’s self-destructing ways kicked into high gear with the suicide of his son Hudson — and loved ones now fear he could soon end up six feet under himself!

Just a month after Hudson’s tragic death in January, Madsen was arrested for trespassing while trying to break into a $10,500-a-month Malibu pad following an eviction by his landlord.

The disheveled Kill Bill star, 64, was first taken to the hospital for observation then to the West Hills police station.

“Michael has been in pieces since he lost his son, plus he’s drowning in financial problems and struggling with his sobriety and life in general,” a source tells The National ENQUIRER.

Madsen’s 26-year-old child was a member of the U.S. Army who had completed his first tour in Afghanistan and was stationed in Hawaii at the time of his death. A close friend says Madsen was in a rehab facility when he got the heartbreaking news.

At the time, the actor said: “I am in shock as my son, whom I just spoke with a few days ago, said he was happy — my last text from him was ‘I love you dad.’”

Says the friend: “Michael was sober and my guess is he started drinking again. But it could be that he’s just completely dismantled and acting out of emotion.”

Hudson was the actor’s son with third wife DeAnna Madsen, mom of his kids Calvin, 25, and Luke, 16. He also has sons Christian, 32, and Max, 28, with ex-wife Jeannine Bisignano.

Madsen’s trespassing arrest is another in a long list of troubling incidents. In 2012, he was busted for DUI. He avoided jail time by agreeing to attend Alcoholics Anonymous meetings. His probation was revoked because he didn’t go.

In 2019, he was again nabbed for DUI after crashing his Land Rover into a pole. He served four days in the slammer.

“Michael would freely admit he’s been his own worst enemy at so many stages in the past, but the poor guy can’t think or act straight when he’s consumed by this much grief,” tattles the source.