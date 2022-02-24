Tom Cruise’s $290 Million Impossible Mission

Headstrong Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible 7 blew past its budget to cost an eye-popping $290 million, and the superstar is sweating bullets as he prays his gamble pays off, sources spill.

Tom, 59, pushed through the pandemic to shoot the spy sequel, which cost nearly $100 million more than 2018’s Mission: Impossible — Fallout.

One industry exec explains, “A movie has to make back at least three times its production cost before it starts to make dough.”

The first “M:I” movie debuted in 1996, but insiders hint the series’ eighth installment may be its last.

"Tom wanted to go out on top with the franchise," tattles a tipster. "He's going to need to pull out the most spectacular stunts of his career to do so!"

Adding to worries, escalating tensions between the U.S. and China and Russia could dent the movie’s international box-office take!

A source spills, “The Chinese government chooses which Hollywood films they allow to be shown” and adds Russia won’t likely be “so receptive to a move.”